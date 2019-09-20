PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Young boy holds sign in Chilliwack, B.C. for Sept. 20, 2019 demonstration, demanding more action on climate change. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)
Students from Kimberley Independent school are pictured at the #FridaysForFuture walkout in Kimberley on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)
Protesters hold placards and march on a street in Gauhati, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The protestors gathered in response to a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action to guard against climate change began ahead a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Climate protesters hold a banner bearing the images of world leaders as they demonstrate in London, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Protesters march to demand action on climate change, on the streets in Lagos, Nigeria Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Young people attend a Climate Strike rally, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. In the Afghan capital, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, a young generation, worried that if war doesn’t kill them climate change will, took part in the global climate strike. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Haley Williams, left, and Amiya Cox hold a sign together and chant while participating in a “Global Climate Strike” at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe hundreds of thousands of young people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)
A father with his son attend a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Demonstrators take part in a global protest on climate change, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Amazon employees and supporters gather for a rally at the company’s headquarters and in view of the Space Needle behind during a climate strike Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Seattle. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. Many were children who skipped school to take part in the second “Global Climate Strike,” following a similar event in March that drew large crowds. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Climate protesters demonstrate outside the parliament house in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Hundreds of thousands of environmentalists traded in their day-to-day responsibilities on Friday and hit the streets to demand more action against climate change.

The second “Global Climate Strike” took place in cities from Australia to Afghanistan, including at least a dozen in B.C.

Many of the protesters were children and teens who skipped school to take part.

ALSO READ: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

The protests were partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading “Fridays for Future” over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts.

Thunberg, who was in Montreal this week, was scheduled to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday in New York City.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Just Posted

UPDATE: ‘Mortifying smell’ alerts local employees to fire inside the Alder Inn

The inn was evacuated before fire crews extinguished flames in an upstairs room

Prospera and Westminster credit unions approved for proposed merger

Abbotsford- and Surrey-based companies now take matter to membership vote

Climate Strike protesters gather in Langley

A small group of mostly TWU students gathered at the Township hall

Canada bests U.S. in day 1 of international lacrosse championships in Langley

Read the results of the action on day 1 of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship

VIDEO: Langley’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Student arrested at South Delta Secondary for alleged assault

The alleged assault occurred between two SDSS students on Wednesday, Sept. 18

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Most Read