Elyse Vroom visited a pink flag display outside the Supreme Court of Canada and is involved with setting up a display in Langley on July 11. (Elyse Vroom/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags will be placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

The annual Pink Flag display will be up Saturday at a local church to spotlight opposition to sex-selective abortion.

People will be putting 1,000 pink flags up on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church [6866 Glover Rd.] on July 10.

“As a Canadian, it saddens me to know that one violation of rights impacts our girls year after year – sex-selective abortion,” said Elyse Vroom, one of the organizers. “While countries around the world, including India and China, have taken steps to condemn sex-selective abortion, Canada continues to ignore – and even fund – the practice.”

She noted that the Assisted Human Reproduction Act bans sex-selection of embryos for in vitro fertilization.

“But once that embryo develops into a fetus, there is nothing stopping an IVF client from seeking an abortion and trying again for the desired sex, she said. “Healthy baby girls are being aborted simply because they are girls.”

• READ MORE: Langley man argues sex-selective abortion is sexist

“It is because of these girls that we are planting 1,000 pink flags…” Vroom explained.

The display is taken down later that same day. Pink Flag displays are done in various communities.

“Men and women are equal, and should be treated as such from the earliest stages. We need a law against sex-selective abortion in Canada,” she commented.

More information about the reality of sex-selective abortion in Canada can be found at DefendGirls.com, she added.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abortionequality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Genetic non-discrimination law is constitutional, Supreme Court says
Next story
Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

Just Posted

Rideshare expands into Aldergrove

As of Thursday, Lyft is now offering service throughout Metro Vancouver

Conservationists in race against time to rehabilitate grizzly cubs transferred to Aldergrove zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags will be placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

Painful Truth: UBI fends off fear of poverty

Dignified work isn’t always available

Langley author pens Somebody’s Story

Bryan Bellec’s debut coming-of-age novel was inspired by upbringing in Fraser Valley

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Police nab three impaired drivers in one night in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Grassroots-organized National Indigenous Justice Summit was a free-to-attend two-day videoconference

Most Read