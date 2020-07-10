Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags will be placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

Elyse Vroom visited a pink flag display outside the Supreme Court of Canada and is involved with setting up a display in Langley on July 11. (Elyse Vroom/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The annual Pink Flag display will be up Saturday at a local church to spotlight opposition to sex-selective abortion.

People will be putting 1,000 pink flags up on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church [6866 Glover Rd.] on July 10.

“As a Canadian, it saddens me to know that one violation of rights impacts our girls year after year – sex-selective abortion,” said Elyse Vroom, one of the organizers. “While countries around the world, including India and China, have taken steps to condemn sex-selective abortion, Canada continues to ignore – and even fund – the practice.”

She noted that the Assisted Human Reproduction Act bans sex-selection of embryos for in vitro fertilization.

“But once that embryo develops into a fetus, there is nothing stopping an IVF client from seeking an abortion and trying again for the desired sex, she said. “Healthy baby girls are being aborted simply because they are girls.”

“It is because of these girls that we are planting 1,000 pink flags…” Vroom explained.

The display is taken down later that same day. Pink Flag displays are done in various communities.

“Men and women are equal, and should be treated as such from the earliest stages. We need a law against sex-selective abortion in Canada,” she commented.

More information about the reality of sex-selective abortion in Canada can be found at DefendGirls.com, she added.

