Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance

Plane crashes in Langley farm

No one was believed seriously injured when a single-engine aircraft tried an emergency landing.

A plane crashed upside down into a farmer’s field near Krause Berry Farms late this afternoon.

It’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured when a Cessna went down during the dinner hour Saturday, in the 6200-block of 248th Street, in North Otter.

Some witnesses report hearing a low flying plane in the area just before 5 p.m., others reported hearing a plane sputtering, as if running out of gas. Unconfirmed reports say there were two people on board.

It’s believed the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing in the field, when the plane flipped over on its roof.

No one was believed to be seriously injured in the crash.

The plane did have a U.S. flag on the side of the cockpit, but it’s still unclear where the plane came from or its intended destination.

Police and Transport Canada have not yet released any information about the crash.

• Stay tuned for more news, as it comes available

 

