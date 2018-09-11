Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File photo)

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

  • Sep. 11, 2018 9:37 a.m.
  • News

The plane that went missing in November 2017 while flying from Penticton to Edmonton has been found and the BC Coroner’s service is investigating.

The wreckage was spotted by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter Crew on Sept. 10, 2018 east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

The initial incident was reported on Nov. 25, 2017 when the Kamloops Flight Centre requested assistance from the Penticton RCMP in providing information relating to a plane that departed Penticton en-route to Edmonton, said the news release from the Revelstoke RCMP.

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

“Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed the plane was a Mooney M20D with the markings of C-FESN, pilot of the plane, 28-year-old Dominique Neron from Parkland Country Alta. and passenger, Ashley Bourgeault from Edmonton Alta.,” said the news release. “Information led police to believe that the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area.”

At the time a nine day search commenced and the plane and occupants were not located.

“The Revelstoke RCMP have maintained an open missing person and plane investigation since December 2017, frequently deploying resources to look for the plane, as well as working and meeting with the family,” the news release said.

READ MORE: New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The families of the missing persons have been active in the area, using drones, seeking tips from the public and searching various areas.

READ MORE: Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

The Revelstoke RCMP, RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue, Transportation Canada, JRCC and BCAS were all participatory in the investigation and accessing the remote site of the plane crash.

 

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November, 2017. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File photo)

Previous story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
Next story
B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Just Posted

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Fall cleanup is also about dreaming for the future

Langley Advance columnist Pam Erikson suggests planning for spring bulbs now.

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Langley couple share in community theatre accolades

Shane and Pam Rochon, as well as Dave Williams, were lauded for their involvement in The Foreigner.

Why election signs go up earlier in the Township of Langley

Township candidates have already started, Langley City counterparts have to wait

Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

5 to start your day

Man charged in killing of 13-year-old girl, baby revived at U.S. border and more

Most Read