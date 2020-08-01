Pollyco Group has proposed increasing one planned building’s height to two stories. (Township of Langley)

Planned Willoughby shopping site gets taller

Developer Pollyco has added a daycare space after council asked for more density

A proposed shopping plaza that got a rocky reception from Langley Township council in May came back in July with an extra storey and more density.

Pollyco’s rezoning application for a planned commercial plaza at 80th Avenue and 204th Street was shot down in May after a number of councillors questioned why it was single-storey, rather than mixed use with businesses and condos or apartments above.

Staff were asked to consult with the builder about adding density.

After the decision, Hugh Carter of the Pollyco Group told the council that the company has been working on the site’s plan for three years and had done everything by the book, exactly to what’s required in local neighbourhood plans.

The new version does have two storeys, with a daycare proposed for the top floor of one of the four buildings planned for the plaza. The change will increase the square footage of the site from 2,490 square meters to 3,070 square meters.

However, a staff report notes that this change means the need for a parking variance, since there won’t be enough parking stalls to meet Township requirements for that level of commercial space.

The original plan would have exactly met the requirement for 118 stalls. The new one would require 132 but will still only have 118.

The new proposal passed first and second reading, and will go to a public hearing after council returns from its August break.

Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward were opposed.

developmentLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students
Next story
DAVIDsTEA shuts Langley outlet, more than 100 other stores

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley letter writer can’t presume to speak for others on border closure

Maple Ridge woman doesn’t want to be lumped in with local’s views on keeping Americans out of Canada

Finishing touches on new Aldergrove spray park completed just in time for heat wave

Langley Township’s hired construction for the project first began May 2019

Langley Township fire crews respond to barn fire in Glen Valley

Fire Fighters are working to put out a structure fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Langley’s Theatre in the Country to make a killing with grand reopening

Murder in the Manor – an interactive mystery will run Aug. 20, 21, and 22 at 5708 Glover Rd

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Most Read