Planned Willoughby shopping site gets taller

Pollyco Group has proposed increasing one planned building’s height to two stories. (Township of Langley)

A proposed shopping plaza that got a rocky reception from Langley Township council in May came back in July with an extra storey and more density.

Pollyco’s rezoning application for a planned commercial plaza at 80th Avenue and 204th Street was shot down in May after a number of councillors questioned why it was single-storey, rather than mixed use with businesses and condos or apartments above.

Staff were asked to consult with the builder about adding density.

After the decision, Hugh Carter of the Pollyco Group told the council that the company has been working on the site’s plan for three years and had done everything by the book, exactly to what’s required in local neighbourhood plans.

The new version does have two storeys, with a daycare proposed for the top floor of one of the four buildings planned for the plaza. The change will increase the square footage of the site from 2,490 square meters to 3,070 square meters.

However, a staff report notes that this change means the need for a parking variance, since there won’t be enough parking stalls to meet Township requirements for that level of commercial space.

The original plan would have exactly met the requirement for 118 stalls. The new one would require 132 but will still only have 118.

The new proposal passed first and second reading, and will go to a public hearing after council returns from its August break.

Councillors Kim Richter and Eric Woodward were opposed.

developmentLangleyLangley Township