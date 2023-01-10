Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley Township’s most valuable property dips in price
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

Langley City. Undated Google image
Value of Langley City’s most expensive properties rises: BC Assessment

The unassuming exterior of the most expensive residential property in Langley. (BC Assessment)
Langley Township’s most valuable property dips in price

Shooting Eagles rallied from a 7-1 deficit to defeat the Black Fish 13-11 in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, January. 8. (Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Grizzlies, Shooting Eagles, winners as Arena Lacrosse League play resumes in Langley

Two rings were turned in to Langley RCMP in November, who have issued a public call for the owner to get in touch. Proof of ownership will be required. (RCMP)
Rings found in park being held by Langley RCMP