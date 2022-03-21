Police bust alleged fake gold scam in Langley City

Langley RCMP officers handcuffed one man when they searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act of selling, he was released without being charged after agreeing to leave the province. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A suspected fraud artist believed to be peddling fake gold jewelry ended up in handcuffs after Langley RCMP made an arrest in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway on Wednesday afternoon, March 16.

Cpl. Holly Largy said officers were acting on a tip that someone was offering to sell gold at unusually low prices.

Largy said it was believed to be a variation of a perennial con game sometimes referred to as the “Dubai gold” scam, where a crook spins a tale of financial woe, and claims to be so desperate they are willing to sell their gold jewelry for far less than its worth. Victims usually discover the bargain gold they bought is fake when they try to sell it.

Investigators carried out a search of a white SUV Wednesday around 1 p.m. and seized a quantity of fake gold.

Langley RCMP officers searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act, he was released without being charged after they agreed to get out of town. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the case of the suspect, Largy said the man was “detained while the investigation was being conducted,” then released after agreeing to leave the province.

Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act, there wasn’t enough evidence to support charges, Largy said.

Largy said reporting such incidents, even unsuccessful attempts to sell fake gold, is important because it allows police to attend and investigate, and identify the people involved.

In November of 2021, four incidents were reported over a four-day period in Richmond and Langley.

While a number of the people approached turned down the suspects, in one case, a victim was allegedly defrauded of $2,500.

