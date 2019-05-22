Police campaign swoops in on speeders on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove

The roads are getting too ‘busy’ for just one lane, says RCMP volunteer.

Police officer Cpl. Kurt Neuman stands beside RCMP volunteers Jen Thompson and Brian Harvey as they conduct speed watch measures (Sarah Grochowski photo)

RCMP officers and volunteers were stationed at the 27400-block of Fraser Highway, cracking down on speeders in the area.

This is the second year Speed Watch Out On Patrol (SWOOP) has coordinated in Langley Township with other municipalities including Abbotsford, White Rock and Surrey.

“Our goal is to try to remind drivers to slow down to the speed limit over a whole stretch of major roadway,” explained Leanne Cassap of ICBC.

Last year, a similar operation tackled Highway 10.

Large signs posted the 50 kilometre per hour speed limit as Langley RCMP volunteers Jen Thompson and Brian Hardy watched digital boards that showed motorists how fast they were driving.

Hardy, whose been conducting watches for nearly five years, was shocked by the amount of traffic on the single-lane highway that passes through the heart of Aldergrove.

“I never realized how busy this road was,” Hardy said. In less than just over an hour, he clocked 700 drivers passing by.

“Usually you get numbers like these on a double-laned road,” Hardy added.

Since conducting watches in Aldergrove, the volunteer has noticed a considerable influx in traffic. The 70-year-old Langley resident said Aldergrove needs “better roads” to accommodate such.

“Roads in Aldergrove are almost always busy,” Hardy added.

Hardy and Thompson set up post once a week on 272 Street near the military base.

“We see a lot of speeders there doing 90,” Hardy admitted.

“I first started volunteering to do this because I was concerned about speeding in my own community,” added Thompson, a resident of South Langley.

Thompson clocked speeds up to 58 kilometres per hour through the passage.

Aldergrove’s community police liaison, Cpl. Kurt Neuman said speed watch station locations are largely determined by complaints from the public.

“Last week and we gave out six speeding tickets doing this,” Neuman added.

The officer encourages locals to record license plates of speeding drivers and report heavy speeding areas to the Langley RCMP.