A woman looks at the Quebec government’s new vaccine passport called VaxiCode on a phone in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A woman looks at the Quebec government’s new vaccine passport called VaxiCode on a phone in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police complaints filed after politicians’ vaccine passport QR codes allegedly hacked

Codes contain name, date of birth and information about the vaccinations a person has received

Quebec’s Health Department says police complaints have been filed after politicians’ vaccine passport information was allegedly hacked.

The department said in a statement today it is aware of reports that people have managed to steal the QR codes of members of the Quebec legislature and is taking the matter seriously.

The quick response codes are scannable codes containing a person’s name, date of birth and information about the vaccinations they have received.

They are the central feature of the government’s vaccine passport system, which will be required as of Sept. 1 to visit businesses the provincial government deems non-essential, such as bars, clubs and restaurants.

The government says nobody is allowed to use another person’s QR code and anyone who breaks that rule could face serious penalties.

Businesses who require the vaccine passport will also be asked to check their customers’ photo ID to ensure the name matches, and they are expected to report to police anyone who tries to use someone else’s QR code.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cybersecurity experts say Quebec vaccine passport safe, a model for the country

CoronavirusTechnology

Previous story
Canadidate for newly-formed Centrist party running in Cloverdale – Langley City
Next story
Fraser Health issues overdose alert for the entire health region

Just Posted

File photo of a train in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews called to 2 train incidents in Langley Thursday – pedestrian struck and fire

Tony and Lilianne Fuller were shocked to find out they had won the Langley Rotary Mega 50/50 Draw for 2021. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley couple wins $125,000 jackpot in local Rotary 50/50

Cloverdale - Langley City Centrist candidate Rama G. Ahmad said he decided to run for the fledgling new organization after hearing complaints about established parties. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canadidate for newly-formed Centrist party running in Cloverdale – Langley City

Onyx trots with Courtney Palleson for Noni Hartvikson of South Langley at the para-dressage horse inspection, held Aug. 25, 2021, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. (Jon Stroud Media/special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove and South Langley competitors preparing for start of para-dressage at Tokyo Paralympics