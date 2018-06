Incident took place Friday in area of Bates and Harris roads

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating a rolllover crash involving a police cruiser on Friday morning.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Bates and Harris roads.

She said three officers were in the vehicle at the time, but only one suffered a minor injury – a cut to his head.

Bird did not have any other details at this time – including the cause of the crash – but said the APD is continuing to investigate.