The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city

New Westminster department hopes tactic reduces holiday theft

Police and homeowners in New Westminster are working to catch porch pirates in the act.

Starting in the weeks leading up to Christmas, police have begun placing bait packages at the doorsteps or mailboxes of prearranged homes. If holiday thieves happen to target those spots, they’ll be in for an unpleasant surprise.

The bait packages contain technology that allows police to identify and track the perpetrators.

“We’re hoping these bait packages will make thieves think twice before grabbing something off a porch especially during this busy holiday season,” Media Relations Officer Sgt. Justine Thom said.

The New Westminster Police Department is also cautioning people to take other steps to protect their packages.

“We’re asking people to have items delivered to locations where someone will be available to receive them, such as an office rather than home. We also encourage people to check their mailboxes regularly and consider shipping insurance for costly items,” said Thom.

If people can’t be home for their delivery, the department suggests asking a neighbour to look out for the package.

The department said it plans to use the new bait packages all year round.

READ ALSO: Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMetro VancouverPolicetheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inside Sick Kids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge
Next story
Parliamentary study says government should explain new extreme intoxication law

Just Posted

Langley RCMP. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pedestrian killed in collision in Langley City

Giants Captain Zack Ostapchuk will be on Team Canada’s roster at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships. The announcement was made Monday, Dec. 12. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Giants captain named to national team

A team of eight youth took to the stage at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Community Centre recently to present an abridged version of High School Musical. (Roxanne Hooper/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Young actors given forum

Art was out clearing snow off the sidewalk in front of Kingdom Hall in Aldergrove earlier this month. “I’m a volunteer ” he explained. “After this I’m going home to clear my drive.” (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: Please buy a snow shovel, and use it

Pop-up banner image