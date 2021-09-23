Police helicopter aids RCMP in Cloverdale arrest

Air 1 touches down at an RCMP Open House in 2019. Mounties say Air 1 aided in the arrest of Gurkaran Sandhu, 19, after he allegedly fled from police in Cloverdale Sept. 16. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Mounties arrested a man in Cloverdale Sept. 16 with help from the RCMP helicopter, Air 1.

Gurkaran Sandhu, 19, allegedly fled from police, but was tracked down, arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and driving while prohibited.

Mounties say a second person was arrested, but released.

At about 6:30 p.m., the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Drug Unit were patrolling in Cloverdale when they spotted what Mounties say was a suspicious vehicle around 60th Avenue and 192 Street.

“The officers recognized the person behind the wheel, and confirmed via police checks that he was prohibited from driving,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha from the Mounties’ media relations unit.

“Although the police were in an unmarked vehicle, and had not yet engaged their emergency equipment, the driver reacted and fled the area at a high rate of speed.”

That’s when Mounties say they called on Air 1 to help follow the vehicle from a “safe distance” to limit any risk to the public from a police chase.

“Not only did the Air 1 crew continue to observe the suspect vehicle but they were also able to coordinate further ground response,” added Sangha. “The suspect vehicle was tracked to a location several blocks away. Two people ran out of the vehicle and into a residence in the 6100-block of 176 Street where they were quickly arrested.”

Police say Sandhu was released from custody Sept. 20, but has “multiple release conditions,” which includes house arrest.

Police also seized the vehicle.

“There is a myth that the RCMP does not pursue suspects who flee police,” noted Sangha. “The truth is that in the interest of safety we may not always chase people in our police cars, but we never stop pursuing those who break the law and put other members of the public in danger.”



