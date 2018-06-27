Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler at the major league home of the Atlanta Braves belongs to a Minnesota man who was doing contract work at the stadium.

Cobb County police on Wednesday identified him as 48-year-old Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Authorities say Keeling had worked an overnight shift for a beverage vendor, and a co-worker from the company found his body inside the beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Related: Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara says an autopsy was planned Wednesday to help determine how the man died.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

SunTrust Park is northwest of Atlanta, near Smyrna, Georgia.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slack resumes and all is well again
Next story
B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Just Posted

Abbotsford brothers lose bid to appeal sentences for trafficking fentanyl and carfentanil

Karan-Jit and Sarabjit Mann used mortar and pestle to mix drugs

Ride for the kids Langley-to-Sardis event marks anniversary

Organizers looking for a “title sponsor” for annual Canuck Place fundraiser

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Cycle for Sight fundraiser in Langley grows even bigger

More riders and larger donations in annual event to raise funds for retinal disease research

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Since late May there have been at least five known incidents of a man exposing himself to kids

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot

Park board approves use of vehicle immobilizers in residential areas

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

Most Read