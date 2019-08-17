A police vehicle blocks the entrance to a cul de sac in South Surrey. A home located on the street was been cordoned off following the arrest of a male in the stabbing death of an as-yet-unidentified victim. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police identify 45-year-old victim in South Surrey stabbing

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo died at the scene, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street

A 45-year-old man has been identified as the victim in the fatal stabbing in South Surrey Friday morning (Aug. 16).

In a news release issued just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials said they were releasing Delphin Paul Prestbakmo’s name “in an effort to determine his activities prior to his death.”

“We need his closest friends and associates to come forward,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in the release.

“We also urge any witnesses who were in the area of the 1700-block of 152 Street to contact us.”

Police flooded the area, cordoning off a parking lot in the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street, after receiving reports of a man found bleeding just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found Prestbakmo “uresponsive with serious injuries.”

As of late Friday afternoon, the scene remained behind yellow police tape. No further information about Prestbakmo was shared.

In an earlier news conference, Jang described the victim’s wounds as “grievous injuries.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

A suspect was tracked by a police-dog unit from the site where the victim was found to a nearby property, Jang added, and one male was arrested in connection with the crime. No further information about the arrested individual was shared in the latest news release.

The stabbing was the third major police incident on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in the last two weeks. On Aug. 2, Hells Angel member Suminder Grewal was shot and killed in his vehicle while in a Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 6, one man was airlifted to hospital after police, responding to a report of a fight, found him stabbed in the 900-block of 160 Street. Two people were later arrested in the Cloverdale area.

Jang said Friday that “right now, there’s nothing to indicate that (the drive-thru shooting and Prestbakmo’s death) are linked, in any way.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.

