UPDATED: Crew of suspects sought after legal cannabis farm targeted in South Langley

One man is in custody and Langley Mounties are hunting for at least five more suspects after a group attempted to rip off a legal cannabis growing operation in South Langley on the morning of Thursday, March 4.
According to Cpl. Holly Largy, a group of six to seven suspects attempted the theft, in the area of 232nd Street and approximately 32nd to 34th Avenue. RCMP were alerted around 4:30 a.m. to the break in.
It’s uncertain if the suspects made off with any cannabis or plants, or how much they took if they did, Largy said. The site was a mess with scattered items from the break in.
A witness, who asked that their name not be used, said a man was taken away by police in handcuffs around the area of 232nd Street and 40th Avenue this morning, between 8 and 9 a.m.
A man who was taken into custody was injured, Largy said. His injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital. Police did not have information on how he was hurt.
A Dodge Ram 4X4 pickup truck was seen at the site, where it appeared to have crashed into a fence and a pole near the front gate of the complex. The site has signs saying it is a mushroom farm.
The other suspects are still being sought by police.
232nd Street has been re-opened to traffic.
