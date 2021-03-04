UPDATED: Crew of suspects sought after legal cannabis farm targeted in South Langley

One suspect was found by police with injuries

Langley RCMP were on scene at an incident on 232nd Street in South Langley early Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

One man is in custody and Langley Mounties are hunting for at least five more suspects after a group attempted to rip off a legal cannabis growing operation in South Langley on the morning of Thursday, March 4.

According to Cpl. Holly Largy, a group of six to seven suspects attempted the theft, in the area of 232nd Street and approximately 32nd to 34th Avenue. RCMP were alerted around 4:30 a.m. to the break in.

It’s uncertain if the suspects made off with any cannabis or plants, or how much they took if they did, Largy said. The site was a mess with scattered items from the break in.

A witness, who asked that their name not be used, said a man was taken away by police in handcuffs around the area of 232nd Street and 40th Avenue this morning, between 8 and 9 a.m.

A man who was taken into custody was injured, Largy said. His injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital. Police did not have information on how he was hurt.

A Dodge Ram 4X4 pickup truck was seen at the site, where it appeared to have crashed into a fence and a pole near the front gate of the complex. The site has signs saying it is a mushroom farm.

The other suspects are still being sought by police.

232nd Street has been re-opened to traffic.

Police vehicles and officers near the scene of an attempted raid on a legal cannabis farm in South Langley Thursday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)