Police investigate gun threat made online to Chilliwack school

Schools not in danger, say district officials after post appeared on SnapChat

The Chilliwack School District is saying schools are safe on Monday, after a menacing photo made the rounds on social media Sunday evening.

It began on SnapChat with photo of a gun including the caption: “Can’t wait for school.”

Alarmed students on the social media platform took screenshots of the image, and shared them with each other and their parents.

Many of them have told Black Press Media they called the RCMP. Several said they would not be sending their children to school the next day.

Soon, the image was being shared openly on Facebook. By midnight, a senior staffer with the Chilliwack School District posted to a Facebook page called Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety.

“This evening, there was a concerning social media post discussed in detail on this forum,” Kirk Savage wrote.

“The RCMP have identified and interviewed the author of the post. School district personnel have had direct contact with the RCMP, and they have confirmed that at this time we have no reason to believe that any of our schools are in danger.”

Savage did not confirm which school the person who posted was connected with. However, parents at both Chilliwack middle school and Chilliwack secondary have received emails on the matter.

