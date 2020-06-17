(File photo)

Police investigate in South Surrey after seriously injured woman dropped off at hospital

Cause of injuries unknown at this point: RCMP

Surrey RCMP are investigating in the 2700-block of 168 Street this morning, after being alerted to an injured woman.

“We are investigating after being called by a hospital here in Surrey that a woman was dropped off with serious injuries,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

“We’re investigating now a location that we believe to be associated to this incident.”

Police were seen in the neighbourhood early this morning, and 168 Street was initially blocked to traffic. The road has since re-opened.

Sturko said it’s unknown at this point how the woman sustained the injuries.

Anyone with information may contact police at 604-599-0502.

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
