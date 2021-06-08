Police investigating after man exposes himself to girl, 8, at Vancouver school

Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect after a man indecently exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl on Monday (June 7).

Police said a man approached the girl while she was on the playground at Lord Roberts Elementary School near Bidwell and Pendrell streets between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and exposed his genitals to her. He then left before police arrived.

“A child should never have to be exposed to such a disturbing act,” said Const. Tania Visintin, VPD. “There’s no doubt this would have frightened the young student. She did the right thing by telling a trusted adult immediately.”

The suspect is described as a while man between 55 and 65 years old, standing between five-foot-nine and six-foot-two inches tall. He had short, light brown or grey hair and grey stubble and was wearing a tan or olive coloured baseball hat and a burgundy bomber jacket. He was carrying a messenger bag.

“Investigators are still in the very early stages of the investigation. Our goal right now is to bring awareness to the public and for parents and guardians to have a talk with their children,” said Visintin.

Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.

