Police investigating shooting in North Delta

Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in North Delta on Monday afternoon (Sept. 28). (Dal Hothi photo)

Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in North Delta Monday afternoon.

Delta police are currently responding to reports of a shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

“Gunfire was apparently exchanged between occupants of two vehicles near 120th Street [Scott Road] and 82nd Avenue in North Delta,” says Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Police have recovered numerous bullet casings.”

Police are not aware of any victims and have not received any reports of injuries in relation to this incident.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses and at this time are not releasing information about the specific vehicles involved.

However, anyone who was in the area at that time and may have relevant dash cam video, or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file 20-22716.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted while the investigation continues.


