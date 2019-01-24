Richmond RCMP say this man allegedly followed a woman into the River Rock Casino bathroom and took phots of her in a stall. (Richmond RCMP)

Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom

A woman said the man took photos of her in the bathroom stall

Police are looking for a man they believe is photographing women in a casino bathroom, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police say that just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 they were called to the 8800 block of River Road for reports of a suspicious occurrence.

A 31-year-old woman told police she had been leaving the Bridgeport Canada Line Station to use a bathroom at the River Rock Casino when a man allegedly followed her inside.

The woman says the man started to take photos of her on his smartphone while she was inside a bathroom stall.

The man fled when she confronted him and was last seen heading towards Bridgeport Station.

Police believe suspect is a five-foot-eight 25-year-old man, possibly of First Nation’s descent, with a slim build and wearing a black jacket and dark coloured pants.

“The Richmond RCMP have exhausted all of our available leads in this case,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We are hoping that the security image of the suspect may prompt information from the public and possibly bring to light, other unreported cases.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-278-1212 and quote file no. 2018-34811.

