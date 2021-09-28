Poor quality image of suspect. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Poor quality image of suspect. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Police looking for Surrey robbery suspect accused of threatening staff with needle

‘The female suspect allegedly stole merchandise and when confronted by staff she threatened them with a needle,’ Const. Sarbjit Sangha said

Surrey Mounties are looking for a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened staff with a needle at the Sephora store in Guildford Town Centre on Sept. 15.

Police say this happened at 12:49 p.m., at 10355 152 St.

The suspect is described as white, in her early 30s, slim, and five fee seven inches tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing red baseball hat backward, a red t-shirt with a gold “23” logo, a grey long sleeve shirt underneath and baggy black pants.

“The female suspect allegedly stole merchandise and when confronted by staff she threatened them with a needle,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Voter turnout in federal election about average despite pandemic challenges
Next story
Abbotsford school moves to temporary remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, July 9, 2021, that the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (Kedo Zake/Black Press Media file photo)
LETTER: Get SkyTrain built already, Surrey man says

Rams coach Cory Philpot still sees room for improvement after Langley team’s 22-0 win over Valley Huskers. (file)
VIDEO: Langley Rams blank Valley Huskers

Three weeks into their 2021-22 winter season, Fort United’s 60-plus soccer team has two wins and one loss. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langey United soccer team resumes play

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Council unanimously opposed to paid parking in Fort Langley