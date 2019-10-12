Police on scene of Surrey gas station after fatal incident

Victim pronounced deceased at the scene; RCMP cordon off area

Police have discovered a body in Clayton Heights.

First responders attempted to revive the individual and performed CPR, but they pronounced the person dead at the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Black Press Media freelancer.

Afterward, a large police presence arrived at the gas station on the 18300-block of Fraser Highway and cordoned off the area. Investigators were still at the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Black Press Media has reached out to police for further information.

More to come.

 

