RCMP image RCMP are asking for help identifying this man.

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Surrey RCMP reissued an appeal for help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver on Feb. 1 in South Surrey.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near 160 Street and 20 Avenue.

“The suspect used a weapon to threaten the driver and steal his money. The suspect then fled on foot. The driver was not injured during the incident,” an RCMP news release, issued June 19, states.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cap and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or who has more information, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Tuesday’s news release is the second time police have requested the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police issued the first appeal for information Feb. 23.

– Aaron Hinks

Previous story
Four arrested in police takedown in Langley
Next story
Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

Just Posted

Langley Junior B Thunder outscored by Delta Islanders

“We got quality shots, but we just weren’t picking our places”

Fake attempted abduction not funny to residents of Langley neighbourhood

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Langley area curlers: ‘Great’ ambassadors of the sport

Several athletes who play out of Langley Curling Centre were lauded for efforts on and off the ice.

Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood named Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

Track and field athlete becomes first heptathlon National Champion at University of Wisconsin

Former Abbotsford gangster arrested for drug operation in India

Jimi Sandhu, deported in 2016, accused of owning drug-manufacturing facility

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Most Read