Police release sketch of Abbotsford sex-assault suspect

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Aug. 14.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a composite sketch of a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault that occurred in west Abbotsford on Aug. 14.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the assault took place that day at 2:26 p.m. in the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive. She said a man, dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area, sexually assaulted a woman as she was watering her plants.

Investigators believe the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard, Bird said.

The suspect got away before police arrived. He is described as a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, with short black hair and a slim build.

He was wearing work clothing described as a grey short-sleeve button-up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves. Bird said he spoke English with a heavy accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

Police did not release information about this sexual assault until now, due to delays in the investigation. But they did previously provide information about a different alleged sexual assault that took place the following day – on Aug. 15 at about 1:15 a.m.

In that incident, a woman approached a patrol officer in the area of South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent and said she had been sexually assaulted.

It is believed that several vehicles drove past the victim as she attempted to flag them down for help following the encounter. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that day.

The supsect in that incident was described as a Caucasian man between 30 and 35 years old and with sandy-dark-brown short hair.

He also sported a scruffy and patchy beard and had partially rotted teeth. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white shirt and black pants. Following the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.



