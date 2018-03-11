Vancouver Police search for mother accused of abducting young son

Boy, 9, is the subject of a court-imposed custody order

Emerson Cusworth may have been abducted by his mother. (Vancouver Police handout)

Police are on the hunt for a 34-year-old Vancouver woman who they believe may have abducted her son.

Vancouver Police think that Shawana Chaudhary may be traveling with her nine-year-old son, Emerson Cusworth, contrary to a court imposed custody order.

The duo may also be travelling with Chaudhary’s six-year-old daughter and one or two dogs.

Chaudhary is believe to have made plans to be away from home for an extended period of time. Police say there’s no signs that either child is in imminent danger.

Chaudhary is 5’8”, weighs about 106 lbs and appears South Asian with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Emerson weights about 55 lbs and also appears South Asian, with short black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, recent activities, or travel plans should call 9-1-1, police investigators at 604-717-0601, or if they wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStopppers at 1-800-222-8477.