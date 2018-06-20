Alexis Neill

Police seek help in locating 25-year-old Abbotsford woman

Alexis Kasey Neill was last seen Sunday, June 10

  • Jun. 20, 2018 4:41 p.m.
  • News

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Alexis Kasey Neill was last seen Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. near the 32400 block of South Fraser Way in central Abbotsford.

Neill stands 5’ 6”, has a slim build, long dyed dark-blue hair, and the left side of her nose is pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Neill’s family is very concerned about her and would like to speak to her, police say.

Anyone with information about Neill is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

