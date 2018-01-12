Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Police are looking to identify these two people who have allegedly mailed offensive sexual material to a Red Deer man every December for the last three years. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who mailed a homemade penis sculpture to a Red Deer man in December.

The victim has received offensive material of a sexual nature the past three Decembers, police said on Friday.

“I would say a crime like this is fairly uncommon,” said Const. Derek Turner with the Red Deer RCMP.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras mailing the offensive material from a Red Deer grocery store post office Dec. 8.

RCMP believe the suspects may have mailed similar material to other targets this year as well.

“We believe more than one person was targeted because surveillance photos show more than one package of a similar shape,” said Turner .

The victim, who reported the crime Dec. 11, told police he did not recognize either suspect and isn’t aware why he has been targeted for the past three years.

The action of repeatedly mailing offensive material to someone is considered criminal harassment.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


