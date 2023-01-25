Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after B.C. traffic stop

A North Okanagan man was arrested and released from custody pending a future court date

A traffic stop led to police seizing nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes in Vernon Jan. 8.

Around 10 p.m., an officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800 block of 27th Street. The man driving the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer.

After the man’s arrest, police continued to investigate and discovered evidence that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes, all believed to be contraband.

The 45-year-old Lumby man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Woman, two RCMP officers rescued after falling through ice on Mara Lake near Sicamous

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to meet public in Enderby

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

PoliceRCMPTrafficVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jagmeet Singh retrenching NDP policy around the needs of the working class
Next story
B.C. lawyer wins $37 after suing over ‘disappointing’ children’s laser tag birthday party

Just Posted

Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times) Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crumbling Old Yale Road in Murrayville could get upgrade in 2024

Langley Rivermen, seen here in action in December, will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip on home ice at George Preston arena, a Throwback Thursday event (Jan. 26). (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Township of Langley mayor Eric Woodward, Cloverdale–Langley City MP John Aldag, and Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 announcement of $2.86 in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence in both communities. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Federal fund provides $2.86 million to fight gang and gun violence in Langley area

In a Jan. 23 interview, Ishtar executive director Maureen Berlin, told the Langley Advance Times she is ‘100 per cent confident’ there will soon be an announcement about much-needed second-stage housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Second-stage housing for women and children will be opened in Langley, society says