Police still probing reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

Reports say man was looking to sell the rifle

New Westminster police are still looking for a man with a long gun near Royal Columbian Hospital. (New Westminster Police)

New Westminster police are still investigating multiple reports of a man with a long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital Tuesday night.

Police say they received reports that a man with a rifle was trying to sell it in the Sapperton SkyTrain station area at 10:20 p.m

The man then apparently entered the hospital near the underground parking garage.

New Westminster and Transit Police set up a “containment area” around Royal Columbian and they, along with Coquitlam and Surrey RCMP, along with the RCMP K-9 unit did an “extensive search” of the hospital and surrounding area.

Police are reviewing security camera footage of the incident but have yet to find or identify the man.

“Our investigation into this incident continues,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“It’s with good reason that the safe transportation of firearms is a matter we take very seriously. We’re asking for public assistance in passing along any information, including photo or video footage they may have of the suspect.”

Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call 604-525-5411.

