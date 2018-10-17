A man was arrested on Sept. 18 after police were called to a shooting at Flagman Street in west Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

Police want to talk to two pedestrians who might have witnessed shooting

Nobody injured in Sept. 18 shooting on Flagman Street in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is hoping to speak to two pedestrians who were walking in a local neighbourhood as a shooting occurred on Sept. 18.

Sgt. Judy Bird said officers who are investigating the shooting in the 2900 block of Flagman Street – in west Abbotsford on the border with Aldergrove – have become aware that two people were walking east on Roundhouse Drive at Flagman at the time of the incident.

Bird said the pair might have witnessed the shooting, and investigators would like to speak with them.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

READ MORE: Man arrested in shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

RELATED: Abbotsford man escapes injury during targeted shooting in driveway

As officers were on the way, a man contacted the APD to report that an individual had left the residence and allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled, and no one was injured.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on the scene. No charges have yet been laid.

They said the incident does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The 2900 block of Flagman Street was also the site of a previous non-fatal shooting in January 2017.

The two pedestrians, or any other witness who have not yet spoken with police, are asked to contact the APD major crime unit at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Previous story
10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis
Next story
Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Just Posted

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Michael Pratt

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

Police want to talk to two pedestrians who might have witnessed shooting

Nobody injured in Sept. 18 shooting on Flagman Street in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Tributes for the man known as the “Mormon Giant”

Langley champion professional wrestler passes away

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Most Read