Police want to talk to two pedestrians who might have witnessed shooting

Nobody injured in Sept. 18 shooting on Flagman Street in Abbotsford

A man was arrested on Sept. 18 after police were called to a shooting at Flagman Street in west Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is hoping to speak to two pedestrians who were walking in a local neighbourhood as a shooting occurred on Sept. 18.

Sgt. Judy Bird said officers who are investigating the shooting in the 2900 block of Flagman Street – in west Abbotsford on the border with Aldergrove – have become aware that two people were walking east on Roundhouse Drive at Flagman at the time of the incident.

Bird said the pair might have witnessed the shooting, and investigators would like to speak with them.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

As officers were on the way, a man contacted the APD to report that an individual had left the residence and allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled, and no one was injured.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on the scene. No charges have yet been laid.

They said the incident does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The 2900 block of Flagman Street was also the site of a previous non-fatal shooting in January 2017.

The two pedestrians, or any other witness who have not yet spoken with police, are asked to contact the APD major crime unit at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.