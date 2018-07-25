Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

The BC SPCA is looking to find Mickey, a brown teacup poodle, as soon as possible

A poodle weighing 2.5 lbs. was stolen from the Vancouver BC SPCA shelter on Tuesday evening.

Someone used bolt cutters to cut through the outer gate and kennel door of the shelter, at East 7 Avenue and Clark Drive, said BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk.

Staff discovered the next morning that a brown poodle named Mickey was missing. He was being treated for Giardia, a contagious intestinal infection, and needs other medical treatment as well.

“Mickey was one of six teacup poodles taken into our care on July 14 following a complaint about their well-being,” Chortyk said.

“If anyone has seen him or knows anything about this situation, we urge you to contact the SPCA or the Vancouver police right away.”

Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

The BC SPCA is looking to find Mickey, a brown teacup poodle, as soon as possible

