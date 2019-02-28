Popular Langley Glow event faces possible cancellation

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

The popular Glow Harvest and Glow Christmas events at Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries faces possible closure after the Agricultural Land Commission ruled recently that the event isn’t a permitted farm use.

“They’re basically saying, ‘You now have to apply for non-farm use,’” said Tamara Jansen of Darvonda.

Last fall, the ALC contacted Darvonda and asked the greenhouse for some documents and information on the show to make a determination.

As of Thursday, Feb. 28, Darvonda had heard they’re being denied, but hasn’t seen the actual ALC ruling yet. Specific reasons for the denial are not yet known.

Applying for a non-farm use permit is possible, but it could still imperil this year’s autumn and winter events – it could take so long to apply that Darvonda might not get a non-farm use exemption until too late.

That would be a financial hit for the greenhouse firm, Jansen said.

Last year, about 120,000 people came through Glow at Christmas.

The even, running since 2017 and expanding to the Harvest event last year, includes light displays, food, and family events inside portions of the greenhouses.

Jansen, who is nominated by the Conservatives to run in Cloverdale-Langley City in the next federal election, said there is no official appeal process, but she feels the greenhouse’s events fall well within the rules for farm use.

During the Harvest Glow, they grew their own corn in the greenhouse for a corn maze and had a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo.

Their Christmas event helps market their poinsettias, Jansen said.

“We as farmers have to maximize the use of our assets,” Jansen said, noting that they were making use of greenhouse space that’s busy in the spring and summer, but underutilized in the fall and winter. “This is a modern way of marketing farm produce.”

The nursery will decide on a course of action once the full ALC decision has arrived.

Similar issues have arisen with some other Agricultural Land Reserve properties over the years in Langley, most recently with local sites hosting film and TV crews for extended shoots.

READ MORE: Popular Langley Christmas show adds new Glow to winter

Previous story
B.C. woman wrongfully held in hospital for almost one year: Judge

Just Posted

Exclusive: Aldergrove residents fear criminals getting ‘braver’

Personal accounts of crime in the community have RCMP cautioning residents to safeguard their goods.

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

Mugshot Roundup: Suspect used fake ID in $25,000 bank scam

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a variety of crimes, including fraud and shoplifting.

Controversial dolls “sold out” at Langley store, may not return

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

Two Langley teams still in the running in AAA girls basketball provincials

Provincial tournaments are happening at the Langley Events Centre and are open to the public.

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. woman wrongfully held in hospital for almost one year: Judge

There was no court order in place

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Premier Horgan may ‘run the other way’ if approached about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

Buy-buy Byrdie: A blowout sale this weekend at Surrey’s Flamingo Hotel

Whalley’s storied Flamingo Hotel, at 10768 King George Blvd., will very soon be gone

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Most Read