Port Alberni RCMP mourn loss of off-duty officer

Additional resources sent to Alberni to help fellow officers deal with death

The flag is flying at half-mast in front of Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment as officers mourn the loss of one of their own.

Port Alberni RCMP officers and staff members are dealing with the sudden and unexpected off-duty death of one of their officers.

“We appreciate the messages of condolences, thoughts and prayers that have been offered,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, media relations officer for the RCMP’s E Division Communication Services said in a statement.

Additional resources and support services have been brought in to assist Port Alberni’s detachment members, she added.

E Division RCMP are working with the family with respect to a service. Shoihet said no more information would be provided. She did not name the off-duty officer, and asked that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP
Next story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Just Posted

Langley students present musical about bullying, murder, and high school cliques

D.W. Poppy Secondary students perform in Heathers: The Musical until March 2.

UPDATED: Wind warning ends for Fraser Valley

Strong winds are still in the forecast until Wednesday, however

Loverboy to headline Aldergrove Fair

The high-energy rock band will perform at the Fair mainstage July 20 at no cost to the public.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

VIDEO: Township fire trucks can purify water for disasters

The seven new trucks will be hitting the road soon, and are among the first of their kind.

VIDEO: Township fire trucks can purify water for disasters

The seven new trucks will be hitting the road soon, and are among the first of their kind.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Most Read