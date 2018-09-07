Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

Fraser Health says students and staff at Maple Ridge Senior Secondary school may have been exposed to a case of the measles.

The health authority sent out a letter Thursday, warning anyone who has visited or attended the school to check their vaccination records to make sure they’re up to date. If not, they’re advised to update their measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

In a comment to Black Press Media, Fraser Health did not confirm the exact date the potential exposure occurred. Spokesperson Wendy Young said more details will be released today.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

