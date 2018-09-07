Measles alert in place at Maple Ridge secondary. (THE NEWS/files)

Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

Fraser Health says students and staff at Maple Ridge Senior Secondary school may have been exposed to a case of the measles.

The health authority sent out a letter Thursday, warning anyone who has visited or attended the school to check their vaccination records to make sure they’re up to date. If not, they’re advised to update their measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

READ MORE: New Westminster issues warning after measles reported in outdoor pool

In a comment to Black Press Media, Fraser Health did not confirm the exact date the potential exposure occurred. Spokesperson Wendy Young said more details will be released today.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

More to come.

Previous story
Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ
Next story
B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Just Posted

Aldergrove sisters off to Canada camp

Sarah and Amy Potomak among invitees to Hockey Canada Fall Festival in Dawson Creek

Prism revives ’80s hits on Fort Langley stage

A Canadian music legend and a special guest are taking the stage at Chief Sepass Theatre next week.

MINI-acs hit Langley streets for second annual poker run

Car enthusiasts flock to Langley this weekend for the Cruise-In, but MINI lovers are here to drive.

Wildfire smoke brings yet another air quality advisory to the Lower Mainland

People are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity

Shoppers should arrive early, say Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers

Cruise-In continues the tradition of a swap meet and car corral on day two.

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

5 to start your day

Measles warning in Maple Ridge, Vancouver police release video of arson suspect and more

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Most Read