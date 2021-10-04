Postponed: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley Casino Royale-themed gala moved to April

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley gala has been postponed until April 2022. (Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley screen grab)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley has postponed its casino-themed gala to next year.

The fundraiser in support of the local chapter of the child mentoring organization was scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 16. Roslyn Henderson, executive director of the Langley group, said it was a difficult decision to reschedule the fall 2021 Big Deal Charity Gala.

“We were always optimistic that the province would transition to Stage 4 on Sept. 7, and that these restrictions would be lifted in time for our Oct. 16 event,” she said. “However, as we progress through the fall and these restrictions remain in place, as well as the introduction of recent mandates regarding vaccination passports and masks, we have decided that the best decision is to postpone our gala until April 2022.”

“We do not feel like, under the current conditions, we can host the event that we envisioned, and that would allow us to provide the best experience for our sponsors and guests,” Henderson added.

Instead, the fundraiser will now be held on April 2. It will still take place at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre at 6:30 p.m.

The agency is still actively seeking support for the gala through sponsorships, prize donations, and ticket purchases.

To learn more, visit: langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/big-deal-gala-2021.

“We look forward to celebrating the power of mentorship with you next spring,” Henderson concluded.

