Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

A cannabis and alcohol delivery app will soon be launching in Kelowna.

According to Designated Delivery’s Twitter page, the app will be available in Kelowna and Saskatoon.

The app is set to launch in the summer of 2018, according to its website. The website said residents will be able to track orders in real time and collect points which go towards future discounts.

For more information, visit Designated Delivery’s website.

