Power outage reveals $200K lottery win for Langley woman

She may have bought her winning lottery ticket on a rainy day, but the future is looking a bit brighter for a Langley woman who recently won $200,000.

Mary Rambarran had just hung up from talking to her daughter, when the power went out.

So, she decided she’d use the quiet time to scratch a Royal Riches scratch and win ticket she’d bought at the Save-On-Foods store at 201st Street and Fraser Highway earlier that day.

“It was a rainy day and I grabbed some scratch and win tickets to play inside,” Rambarran recalled.

Her scratching revealed she’s landed the game’s top prize of $200,000.

“I didn’t believe it at first and just looked at it!”

Rambarran called her daughter right back to share the news.

“She was so surprised. I had just called her a few minutes before to chat… I scratched my tickets and then called her back to tell her.”

Ask how she’s feeling being $200,000 richer, Rambarran admitted the shock hadn’t totally worn off yet.

“You don’t think it’s real… It’s amazing and will be very helpful for retirement. When I was younger, I always said I would buy a Porsche but I’m past that now,” she added with a chuckle.

RELATED: Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

ALSO READ: He waited almost a year to check his lottery ticket. It was a winner.

.

LangleyLottery