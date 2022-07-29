Power outage reveals $200K lottery win for Langley woman

She may have bought her winning lottery ticket on a rainy day, but the future is looking a bit brighter for a Langley woman who recently won $200,000.
Mary Rambarran had just hung up from talking to her daughter, when the power went out.
So, she decided she’d use the quiet time to scratch a Royal Riches scratch and win ticket she’d bought at the Save-On-Foods store at 201st Street and Fraser Highway earlier that day.
“It was a rainy day and I grabbed some scratch and win tickets to play inside,” Rambarran recalled.
Her scratching revealed she’s landed the game’s top prize of $200,000.
“I didn’t believe it at first and just looked at it!”
Rambarran called her daughter right back to share the news.
“She was so surprised. I had just called her a few minutes before to chat… I scratched my tickets and then called her back to tell her.”
Ask how she’s feeling being $200,000 richer, Rambarran admitted the shock hadn’t totally worn off yet.
“You don’t think it’s real… It’s amazing and will be very helpful for retirement. When I was younger, I always said I would buy a Porsche but I’m past that now,” she added with a chuckle.
