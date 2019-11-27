Power outages starting around Langley

Almost 300 customers are affected so far but stronger winds are forecast

Winds have knocked out power to a few neighbourhoods around Langley. (Black Press Media file)

Pockets of Langley are without power as strong winds hit the area.

Just over 240 customers are without power in the south Otter area from 232nd to 248th and between 24th and 40th Avenues. BC Hydro expects to have the power back on about 10 a.m.

Another 140 people in the area of Saddlehorn and Robertson Crescents have no electricity.

A handful of customers are out in Langley Meadows with no estimated time for repairs to be done.

Another 33 customers in Glen Valley east of 272nd Street have no power. It’s linked to a larger outage that is also affecting Maple Ridge and Abbotsford. There is no estimate given on when their power will be fixed.

People can track outages on the BC Hydro website.