Powerful firearms and ammo stolen from north Langley home

A semi-automatic and pump action shotgun among rifles stolen in Feb. 27 break-in

Four powerful firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition for each is now in the hands of criminals after a break-in to a home in north Langley Feb. 27.

The home was broken into during the day and the culprits rummaged through the home.

Firearms and jewelry appear to be all that was taken, said Langley RCMP.

The firearms were properly stored and had trigger locks however, the intruders found tools within the home to breach the case.

The firearms stolen include a Winchester 300, a Winchester 12 gauge pump action shotgun, a Winchester 44 semi-automatic rifle, and a .22 calibre lever action rifle as well as ammunition for each of the guns.

Police continue their investigation and Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Services also went to the home to help with the case.

If you have information that might assist with this investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



