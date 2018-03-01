Powerful firearms and ammo stolen from north Langley home

A semi-automatic and pump action shotgun among rifles stolen in Feb. 27 break-in

Four powerful firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition for each is now in the hands of criminals after a break-in to a home in north Langley Feb. 27.

The home was broken into during the day and the culprits rummaged through the home.

Firearms and jewelry appear to be all that was taken, said Langley RCMP.

The firearms were properly stored and had trigger locks however, the intruders found tools within the home to breach the case.

The firearms stolen include a Winchester 300, a Winchester 12 gauge pump action shotgun, a Winchester 44 semi-automatic rifle, and a .22 calibre lever action rifle as well as ammunition for each of the guns.

Police continue their investigation and Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Services also went to the home to help with the case.

If you have information that might assist with this investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buildings boarded up in impasse over development
Next story
B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Just Posted

Powerful firearms and ammo stolen from north Langley home

A semi-automatic and pump action shotgun among rifles stolen in Feb. 27 break-in

Pink the colour of kindness across Canada

Students took stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Finally, a weekend farmers market in Langley City

Saturday market will operate outside Timms centre in downtown

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

Langley benefits from gas war

Drivers line up at Super Save Gas on Langley Bypass for $1.19 gas

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Island man wanted for allegedly defrauding women

Jordan David Shepherd, 34, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

5 to start your day

RCMP warning of threatening calls targeting women, gas prices cause chaos in Langley and more

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Trump itching to announce tariffs on steel and aluminum; Canada watching warily

A White House official says President Donald Trump will announce whether he’ll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Retailer MEC to stop ordering from Vista Outdoor in response to Florida shooting

‘March Madness’ B.C. style tips off in Langley

Senior AA and AAA girls tourneys see majority of higher seeds advance while four of top eight junior teams out of contention

Rangers beat Canucks 6-5 in OT thriller

Boeser scores pair in losing cause for Vancouver

Most Read