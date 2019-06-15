Aldergrove resident Lisa Ebenal has her pride flag back. She said someone with the Township of Langley advised it was taken down by mistake as a result of an anonymous complaint. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Pride flag taken down by Township of Langley

Woman said she was told it was removed from her front yard because of a complaint

Aldergrove resident Lisa Ebenal has her rainbow flag back.

She put it up in the front yard of her home on Thursday, only to have it disappear on Friday.

“I put it up to celebrate Pride month,” Ebenal said.

“I’ve got family who are part of the community, and I’ve got friends [who are, too].”

When a Township of Langley vehicle was spotted in the area around the time the flag was taken, she said a phone call to the Township first drew a denial that the municipality would do something like that.

But then, there was a call back that said the flag had been removed by mistake because of an anonymous complaint.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Ebenal said.

“I was actually quite shocked.”

Ebenal said the flag was returned that evening by an apologetic Township employee.

It is back up in her front yard.

She said she would still like to know how her flag came to be removed and what the nature of the complaint was.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Township for comment.

READ ALSO: Pride Flag flies over Langley City

Ebenal added it was actually the second time a pride flag was taken from her front yard.

“It [the first flag] went missing on a sunny Sunday afternoon,” she said, around the same time of day the second flag was taken.

“I was angry. I thought, well, I’ll just put up another one.”

A resident of the neighbourhood who described himself as one-half of a “35-years-married” gay couple said the township “screwed up royally.”

“Say that was a Canada flag, would the city come and remove it [if there was a complaint]?” said the man, who asked not to be named.

“Would they act to remove a Christmas flag if somebody called and said they don’t believe in Christmas?” he added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

Just Posted

Pride flag taken down by Township of Langley

Woman said she was told it was removed from her front yard because of a complaint

Langley’s Wyatt twins make Pan Am team

Wyatts back home after completing freshman year at University of Memphis

VIDEO: Beer lovers tip a few for Langley Rotary Clubs

17th Annual Tip ‘n Taste at Cascades Casino serves up craft suds for local charities

Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

The old Murrayville Elementary’s core was shifted on its site

VIDEO: Langley couple’s home goes from worst to first

Penny and Leif Sogaard get home makeover on HGTV reality show

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Most Read