The site proposed for a new private school, off Fraser Highway.

Private school planned for site off Fraser Highway

The 60-student school would be located near 232nd Street and Fraser Highway

A new private Christian school has been proposed for a site near Fraser Highway east of 232nd Street in Langley Township.

The Oakbrook Foundation has asked for a piece of land in the 23400 block of 44th Avenue to be rezoned for the construction of a school for 60 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The proposed school is affiliate with the Christian Gospel Mission, which has several churches in various parts of Langley.

The council is being asked to allow the site to be sliced in half. The west side would be rezoned to allow the construction of the school, while the eastern half would remain rural, and would be sold off to help finance the construction of the school itself.

The project passed first and second reading with Councillor Kim Richter opposed.

A public hearing on the rezoning will be held before a final vote by the council.

