Property Brothers-backed real estate brokerage coming to Langley

Will offer the ‘first buy, move and then sell’ model to buyers in the Lower Mainland

Properly has partnered with former Maple Ridge residents Drew and Jonathan Scott to bring the new model to the lower mainland. (Special to The News)

Former Maple Ridge resident and celebrity real estate expert Drew Scott, will now be a licensed real estate agent with a real estate firm that is set to make its mark in the lower mainland, including Langley and Aldergrove.

The Scott brothers, Drew and Jonathan, invested in and became ambassadors for Properly, a real estate firm with a unique model of buy first, move and then sell, in October 2021. The firm is now bringing the model to buyers in British Columbia after their initial launch in Toronto.

“We understand the unique real estate concerns Vancouverites are facing, in particular, inventory concerns. Supply simply cannot keep pace with demand. We’ve seen families buy sight unseen and rush to purchase because they don’t have the time to actually find their forever home,” said Drew. “Properly’s proprietary Sale Assurance service is a game-charger, as it allows homeowners to unlock equity in their current home without needing to sell it first.”

According to him, Properly is flipping the script on the traditional real estate process and removing many of the stressors of buying and selling a home, including dealing with showings and managing two mortgages.

“Most importantly, it gives folks the time they need to find their dream home, and with dramatically less stress and friction when compared to the traditional process,” he said.

This new model will be introduced to Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley markets, including Langley, Aldergrove, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Anshul Ruparell, the co-founder and CEO of Properly noted that in today’s quickly evolving market, a change in the way people buy and sell homes is long overdue.

“At Properly, our mission is to make that experience as easy and stress-free as possible. We’ve rearranged the buying and selling process, so people don’t have to rearrange their lives,” he said.

The firm offers a home search tool, AI-powered in-house technology and a proprietary service called Sale Assurance and with the addition of Drew Scott to the team, the company is confident that they would be able to offer his decades of on-and-off-screen experience apart from their in-house data and pricing experts.

Jonathan pointed out that while buying and selling a home could feel stressful, it didn’t have to be.

“Throughout our careers in the real estate industry, we’ve seen it all, and we’ve also seen ways in which the traditional process can be modernized. From Properly’s incredible team of Real Estate Agents, to their tech-enabled suite of services, Properly helps homeowners every step of the way, and will alleviate so many of the stressors folks in the Lower Mainland are presently facing,” he said. “Vancouver is ready for a change, and we’re thrilled to be introducing the West Coast to Properly.”