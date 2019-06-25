Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

The province will be almost doubling the number of parking spots and hiring two new stewards at one of B.C.’s most popular hiking destinations, Joffre Lakes provincial park.

Two-hundred more parking spots will be installed outside the trailhead, bringing the total to 450 stalls, Environment Minister George Heyman announced in a news release Tuesday.

Other plans include starting a $10 shuttle service from Duffey Lake to Joffre Lakes and installing a satellite phone at the trailhead in case of an emergency. Cars illegally parked on Highway 99 will also be towed.

Located 35 kilometres east of Pemberton, the provincial park has seen a significant spike in visitors to its trail and campgrounds, reaching 183,000 visitors last year. That’s compared to 75,000 in 2010.

With the increased traffic, the government has been working with the Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nations to develop a long-term sustainability plan for the park. Heyman called the balancing act of increased visitation with conservation mandates “a delicate matter.”

The plan includes piloting two First Nations stewards who will work alongside park rangers and educate visitors about the natural and cultural values of the park, as well as help with park management responsibilities.

