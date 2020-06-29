Public can attend Langley Township council meetings in person but councillors still virtual

Up to 20 people can be in the Fraser River Presentation Theatre, site of council meetings

Controversial topics have resulted in the Fraser River Presentation Theatre being packed during Township council meetings, such as in 2018 when council dealt with a supportive housing project. (Langley Advance Times files)

Township council won’t be there but the public can attend council meetings in person again starting today (Monday, June 29).

The Township announced it had reconfigured seating in the council chambers, the Fraser River Presentation Theatre, for the open portions of council meetings. The seating allows for social distancing, limits on meeting sizes, and other health measures from the provincial health experts.

Gallery seating for the public will be limited to 20 people. The Township is also limiting numbers of riders in the elevators and the new procedures are posted.

Council members will be attending the meetings electronically and will not be physically present but the public can attend, view the agenda, and ask questions. Agendas can be viewed online at www.tol.ca/councilagendas.

Those planning to attend are asked to go directly to the second floor where the theatre is located. The June 29 meeting has an afternoon session at 1 p.m. and an evening session starting at 7 p.m. The development applications and public hearing details that the council will be discussing Monday evening are at https://www.tol.ca/connect/get-involved/public-hearings/.

As well the Township Civic Facility is open to accept property tax payments starting today.

Any questions can be emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca.

