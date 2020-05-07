Public generosity ‘blows away’ Aldergrove truck driver fighting stage four cancer

His girlfriend and sister’s online auction this month raised $9,000 from donated gifts and services

An Aldergrove man battling stage four cancer now has $9,000 more for treatment not covered by MSP, from a virtual auction this April.

His girlfriend of five years, Ashley Ferguson, organized the event with his sister, Jocelyn Tassone.

“I love him and I want him to concentrate on getting better,” Ferguson explained about her ailing partner, Luke Harris.

Harris is a truck driver, currently on medical Employment Insurance. He’ss being treated by a naturopathic oncologist and a BC Cancer Agency doctor. 

[Story continues below photos]

The Aldergrove resident was diagnosed with colon cancer after a emergency room hospital visit in February.

His new normal includes the permanent use of a colostomy bag.

“He’s not feeling himself. It’s taking a toll on him. So I reached out to businesses and asked if they were in a position to contribute,” Ferguson continued.

Businesses, from his home in Aldergrove, and as far as Vancouver, responded.

Donations poured in for massage packages, horse riding, children’s toys, fitness classes, wine and cheese baskets, spa voucers, and more – all were bid on for the highest price in a Facebook group.

“Luke’s Battle,” the group is called. Since mid-April it has amassed nearly 800 people.

LUKE’S STORY: Aldergrove man battles ‘really scary’ cancer diagnosis amid COVID pandemic

The Vancouver Canucks donated a 50th anniversary stick signed by every player on the team. With a starting bid of $200, the stick went for $450 after 19 bids.

“Luke was super excited when he heard about the Canucks,” Ferguson retold.

Even the Langley-based Vancouver Giants donated tickets to a few of their hockey games in an upcoming season.

“People were so generous, we were blown away by all the support we received,” Ferguson expressed.

As someone fighting for his life, Ferguson said the last thing she wants Harris to worry about is “how he’s going to pay for treatment.”

The money the virtual auction raised will help cover their living expenses, during the COVID pandemic, when Ferguson had to refrain from operating her cleaning business.

READ MORE: B.C. teen donating stem cells for his brother’s second fight with cancer

Without chemotherapy, Harris was estimated by an oncologist to have three months left to live. 

He underwent his first intravenous chemo appointment last Wednesday, April 29, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Ferguson is currently planning another auction this month, via the same Facebook group. People are invited to join and donate if they can.

Alternatively, people can support Harris through cancer on gofundme.com.

So far, $16,585 has been donated to the family by both strangers and friends.

