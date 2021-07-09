Public input sought on Langley’s 216th Street traffic study

Traffic patterns are changing after the new interchange opened

The new 216th Street interchange, at the freeway, opened in early September, 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township is undertaking the second phase of a study on the 216th Street corridor, and is seeking public feedback.

This phase will look at the portion of the street that runs from Telegraph Trail to 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove.

The 216th Street interchange was a controversial change for many residents on the Walnut Grove side of the highway. Locals objected to the interchange because they feared an increase in traffic, particularly truck traffic, would add noise and pollution to their neighbourhood and endanger children.

However, the site had long been planned for the next highway interchange in Langley.

The feedback on the latest study will help Langley Township choose from potential options for the site. It is aimed at choosing among different transportation improvement options for that stretch of road.

The study is to be presented to Township council this summer.

The study can be found on the Township’s website at tol.ca.

