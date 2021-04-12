Puppies stolen during weekend break-and-enter in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating three puppies that were stolen during a South Surrey break-and-enter on the weekend.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 10, RCMP officers responded to a break-and-enter in the 17400-block of 8 Avenue, after the residents returned home to find their three Lilac American Bulldog puppies had been stolen. Officers believe the theft occurred that same day, sometime between noon and 4 p.m. while the home was unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that witnesses or anyone with information on the theft call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To stay anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

puppiesRCMP