A firefighter installs a child car seat. (Black Press Media files)

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

A quick-thinking mom saved her baby from a hot car on the North Shore Monday morning.

According to North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries, the woman had closed her car door with her keys still inside while at the Capilano Mall parking lot.

DeVries said the mom saw police officers nearby and flagged them down.

“Our officers were right across the street and they called a tow truck over,” DeVries said.

He said the mom’s quick thinking actions likely prevented a tragic outcome, as the inside of the car was about 20 C. The baby was unharmed.

DeVries said while police don’t have any specific instructions for how to get inside your locked car if a baby is trapped inside, parents should call 9-1-1 and get inside the car by whatever means necessary.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Just Posted

Tree protection bylaw up for debate in Langley Township

Council is set to consider the bylaw Monday night

Disc golf comes to park built on reclaimed landfill in Aldergrove

The newest feature at a Langley park will officially open Saturday

Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Golfer finished weekend event tied for second

Giants acquire Jackson Shepard

Player is the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard

VIDEO: Langley Grand Prix gala likely to outdo last year, organizer predicts

For 250 people, a chance to watch international-calibre riding while raising funds for schools

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Royal Canadian Circus returns to the Lower Mainland

The 2,700-seat big top is being erected in Surrey this week, for a 12-show run starting Friday

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Most Read