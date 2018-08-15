(RCMP handout)

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Mounties are being deployed to communities being most impacted by the 560 wildfires burning across B.C.

BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr said in a statement Wednesday that officers have been sent to communities in the central, northern and southern portions of the province, along with resources and specialized equipment.

The BC RCMP Division Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, she said, to coordinate resource requests, logistics, planning and suport services for the wellness and safety of RCMP employees.

Resources on the ground will include additional officers to help man check points to simply providing relief to local detachments, Butterworth-Carr said.

As wildfire conditions across the province will vary the BC RCMP asks that everyone that is subject to an evacuation order or alert, or is travelling by check points to exercise caution and patience.

More than 3,372 firefighters are working around B.C., including 436 personnel from other provinces, Parks Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

The fires show no signs of abating, the province noted, as the forecast calls for hot and dry weather, as well as lightning, for much of B.C.

With files from Katya Slepian

