Chilliwack RCMP called in for assistance from the Explosives Disposal Unit on Dec. 28, 2020 after an explosive device was found in a suspect’s vehicle near the Travelodge in Chilliwack. (File photo)

RCMP detonate ‘explosive device’ found in vehicle in Chilliwack

Two people arrested on scene and Mounties say investigation is ongoing

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed that an explosive device was found and detonated by a special disposal team on Monday (Dec. 28).

The incident took place at about 3 p.m. when police identified two suspects travelling in a vehicle in the 45000-block of Yale Road, near the Travelodge.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said those officers stopped the vehicle and discovered “an explosive device.”

“For safety reasons, the immediate area was cordoned off by police and RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in,” Rail said.

That team successfully detonated the device.

Beyond the device, there was also property found that was reported stolen, firearms and ammunition, and what are believed to be illegal drugs.

Rail said the investigation is ongoing and that while two people were arrested they have both since been released from custody.

The area surrounding the incident was closed off until late into the evening as evidence was gathered, and some witnesses have said in online forums that a number of rooms at the Travelodge were evacuated.

